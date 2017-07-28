14-year-old pleads guilty six days after shooting death at RV park on Broad Street

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection with a shooting death six days ago on Broad Street.

A 23-year-old man, Joshua Touchet, was shot to death at Twelve Palms RV Park around 6 a.m. on July 22.

The boy is not suspected of being the shooter in the case.

District Attorney John DeRosier says the youth has been committed to the Office of Juvenile Justice to be incarcerated until he is 21. DeRosier says the boy will serve his time in a state facility outside Calcasieu Parish.

Because juvenile proceedings are confidential no further details are available.

Two adults were also arrested in the case - Johnnie Paul Hardman Jr., 28, and Desmond Kemon Orphey, 20. Both are charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery and attempted armed robbery with a firearm. Both have a bond of $1.2 million.

