Battery suspect briefly escapes CPSO patrol car Friday afternoon

Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. it will still feel very warm with heat indices not dropping below the 80-degree mark. Rain chances are down to zero. Saturday will have a rare July cold front make its way through southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to the early evening. Rain chances are up to 60%. The morning will still turn out nice, as the rain is not expected until the evening.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection with a shooting death six days ago on Broad Street. The victim in that killing was Josh Touchet. The boy is not suspected of being the shooter in the case. District Attorney John DeRosier says the youth has been committed to the Office of Juvenile Justice to be incarcerated until he is 21. DeRosier says the boy will serve his time in a state facilit...More >>
A man arrested by Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies kicked out the back windows of the patrol car he was held in, and briefly escaped custody before deputies recaptured him early Friday afternoon.More >>
Lake Charles Police arrested several juveniles and cited a dozen adults during a citywide curfew detail between 11 p.m. Thursday, July 27 and 2 a.m. Friday, July 28.More >>
