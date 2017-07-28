Battery suspect briefly escapes CPSO patrol car Friday afternoon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Battery suspect briefly escapes CPSO patrol car Friday afternoon

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man arrested by Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies kicked out the back windows of the patrol car and briefly escaped custody before deputies recaptured him early Friday afternoon.

CPSO received a call of battery at a house on Greenbriar around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies arrested a man, put him in handcuffs, and put him in the back of a patrol car.

When the patrol car stopped at the stop sign at the corner of Greenbriar and Tom Hebert, the man kicked out both side windows and jumped out of the car, said Myers.

A short foot chase ensued and the man was recaptured.

The battery victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Myers.

  Lake Charles Toyota and KPLC hosting Grillin' & Chillin' in DeRidder

    Lake Charles Toyota and KPLC hosting Grillin' & Chillin' in DeRidder
Friday, July 28 2017 3:40 PM EDT

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:40:55 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Folks from KPLC will be out in the community of DeRidder today for the continuing Grillin' & Chillin' series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 28, at the Veterans Park and Splash Pad on Hwy. 171. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts.
  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rare July cold front brings rain Saturday and relief from the humidity by Monday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rare July cold front brings rain Saturday and relief from the humidity by Monday
Friday, July 28 2017 4:14 PM EDT

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:14:22 GMT
    Cold front comes through Saturday eveningCold front comes through Saturday evening

    Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. it will still feel very warm with heat indices not dropping below the 80-degree mark. Rain chances are down to zero. Saturday will have a rare July cold front make its way through southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to the early evening. Rain chances are up to 60%. The morning will still turn out nice, as the rain is not expected until the evening.

    Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. it will still feel very warm with heat indices not dropping below the 80-degree mark. Rain chances are down to zero. Saturday will have a rare July cold front make its way through southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to the early evening. Rain chances are up to 60%. The morning will still turn out nice, as the rain is not expected until the evening.

  • BREAKING

    14-year-old pleads guilty six days after shooting death at RV park on Broad Street

    14-year-old pleads guilty six days after shooting death at RV park on Broad Street
Friday, July 28 2017 4:05 PM EDT

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:05:54 GMT
    Broad Street homicide (Source: KPLC)Broad Street homicide (Source: KPLC)

    A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection with a shooting death six days ago on Broad Street. The victim in that killing was Josh Touchet. The boy is not suspected of being the shooter in the case. District Attorney John DeRosier says the youth has been committed to the Office of Juvenile Justice to be incarcerated until he is 21. DeRosier says the boy will serve his time in a state facility.

    A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection with a shooting death six days ago on Broad Street.  The victim in that killing was Josh Touchet. The boy is not suspected of being the shooter in the case. District Attorney John DeRosier says the youth has been committed to the Office of Juvenile Justice to be incarcerated until he is 21.  DeRosier says the boy will serve his time in a state facilit...

