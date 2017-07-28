Battery suspect briefly escapes CPSO patrol car Friday afternoon

A man arrested by Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies kicked out the back windows of the patrol car and briefly escaped custody before deputies recaptured him early Friday afternoon.

CPSO received a call of battery at a house on Greenbriar around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies arrested a man, put him in handcuffs, and put him in the back of a patrol car.

When the patrol car stopped at the stop sign at the corner of Greenbriar and Tom Hebert, the man kicked out both side windows and jumped out of the car, said Myers.

A short foot chase ensued and the man was recaptured.

The battery victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Myers.

