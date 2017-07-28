7 juveniles arrested, 12 adults cited during LC curfew sweep - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

7 juveniles arrested, 12 adults cited during LC curfew sweep

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles police arrested several juveniles and cited a dozen adults during a citywide curfew detail between 11 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and 2 a.m. Friday, July 28.

Juvenile detectives and officers stopped and arrested any juvenile - under the age of 17 - out after 11 p.m., a violation of the Lake Charles City Ordinance Section 13-5.1, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman. 

Police also ticketed parents, guardians, or other adults having care or custody of minors who broke curfew, for improper supervision of a minor under Louisiana criminal code 14:92.2 (2)(b).

Officers also cited adults over the age of 17 - not the parents or guardians of the minors - who were with minors after curfew for contributing to the delinquency of a minor under Louisiana criminal code 14:92 (A)(9). 

Police arrested seven juveniles on charges of curfew violation. Officers cited seven adults for improper supervision, and five adults for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The LCPD Juvenile Division randomly conducts the curfew detail, said Kirkum.

Curfew hours for minors are 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The penalty for those parents or guardians found guilty shall be fined not more than $100, or imprisoned not more than 30 days, or both fined and imprisoned, in the discretion of the court, said Kirkum.

