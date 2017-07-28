Leesville native is first female two-star general in La. National Guard

Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young. Community Ad...More >>
Louisiana State University is searching for a new tiger mascot, with the university's president hoping to have a Mike VII on campus by the September start of football season.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 60s! Rain chances are down to zero for tonight. Monday will be a very nice day to get outside! Rain chances are up to only 20% with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s.More >>
A Leesville native was recently promoted to a two-star general in the Louisiana National Guard. On Friday, July 21, Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan became a two-star general at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." The issue of flooding, a big problem for Enterprise and other streets in District B, was brought up.More >>
