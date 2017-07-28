Leesville native is first female two-star general in La. National Guard

A Leesville native was recently promoted to a two-star general in the Louisiana National Guard

On Friday, July 21, Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan became a two-star general at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

Sheridan's military education includes the Adjutant General Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Combined Arms Staff Services School, the Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College, where she received her master’s degree in strategic studies, said Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh with Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs.

In 1988, Sheridan joined the Louisiana National Guard and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008, where she served as the director of the project management office on the Task Force to Improve Business and Stability Operations.

In 2012, Sheridan broke new ground when she became the first female general officer in Louisiana. At the time, there were fewer than 30 female general officers serving in the entire National Guard, said Pugh.

“Early on in my career, my goals were always kind of short-term goals,” said Sheridan. “I never really looked too far out, but when I made one star and started getting the questions about what does it mean to you to be the first female general officer and what do you think it means for the organization? You know, you start to reflect a little bit on what got you there.”

Sheridan will become the new assistant adjutant general and serve as a principal advisor to the adjutant general. Her responsibilities will include assisting the adjutant general in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies, and plans for the Louisiana National Guard, said Pugh.

“People are the most important thing in any organization,” said Sheridan. “You want to make sure that they have a great quality of life and are able to advance their careers in a way that is meaningful to them and to the organization. I hope that I can continue to provide some leadership that helps soldiers attain their goals.”

Sheridan and her husband Mark reside in New Orleans and have two sons, Patrick and Daniel.

