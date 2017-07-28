CPSO looking for car involved in hit-and-run in Moss Bluff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO looking for car involved in hit-and-run in Moss Bluff

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Four-door Honda Accord (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Four-door Honda Accord (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Moss Bluff earlier this week.

The hit-and-run occurred on Parish Road, between the parking lots of Market Basket and Walmart, in Moss Bluff on Monday, July 24 at approximately 6:40 p.m., said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

A late model, black four-door Honda Accord with tinted windows - similar to the one in the accompanying picture for this story - was traveling east on Sam Houston Jones Parkway prior to entering the Market Basket parking lot from the south, said Myers. 

The car then exited to the east, crossing Parish Road, when it struck a northbound motorcycle. The Honda Accord then fled the area and was last seen traveling east on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in the far right lane, possibly headed to Lake Charles, said Myers.

The driver of the motorcycle was treated at a local hospital for a broken arm and released.

The Honda Accord will have damage to the passenger side in the area where the front and rear doors meet.

Myers asked anyone with information on the accident or knowledge of the whereabouts of the car or the identification of the driver/owner to contact Sgt. Bryan Guth at 337-491-3846. If Sgt. Guth does not answer, please leave a message and he will return the call as soon as possible, said Myers.

