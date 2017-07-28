Lake Arthur man facing child pornography charges

Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Moss Bluff earlier this week.The hit-and-run occurred on Parish Road, between the parking lots of Market Basket and Walmart, in Moss Bluff on Monday, July 24 at approximately 6:40 p.m., said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Gafftop fish and pineapple avocado relish.More >>
For 45 years, members of the Ad and Press Club of Southwest Louisiana have put on a show that spoofs lawmakers, elected officials and even themselves. These once a year actors are rehearsing for another year of satire in this Saturday's Gridiron Show, put on by the ad and press club of SWLA. Thomas Frazier-Cole is directing the 45th year of the show, which spoofs local lawmakers and politicians. "People are going to see us take the local headlines in the news, twist it, tu...More >>
The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially.More >>
