Lake Arthur man facing child pornography charges

A Lake Arthur man was apprehended Thursday on child pornography charges, Jeff Davis Parish authorities said.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Jonathan Seth Oliver, 32, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. The investigation began in June when Louisiana State Police found evidence of pornography distribution by Oliver. Jefferson Davis Parish detectives assisted Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations with the apprehension of Oliver.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for Oliver and he was arrested and booked into the parish jail on Thursday, Ivey said. His bond was set at $50,000.

