Ad and Press Club's Gridiron spoofs news makers

Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Gafftop fish and pineapple avocado relish.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Gafftop fish and pineapple avocado relish.More >>
For 45 years, members of the Ad and Press Club of Southwest Louisiana have put on a show that spoofs lawmakers, elected officials and even themselves. These once a year actors are rehearsing for another year of satire in this Saturday's Gridiron Show, put on by the ad and press club of SWLA. Thomas Frazier-Cole is directing the 45th year of the show, which spoofs local lawmakers and politicians. "People are going to see us take the local headlines in the news, twist it, tu...More >>
For 45 years, members of the Ad and Press Club of Southwest Louisiana have put on a show that spoofs lawmakers, elected officials and even themselves. These once a year actors are rehearsing for another year of satire in this Saturday's Gridiron Show, put on by the ad and press club of SWLA. Thomas Frazier-Cole is directing the 45th year of the show, which spoofs local lawmakers and politicians. "People are going to see us take the local headlines in the news, twist it, tu...More >>
The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially.More >>
The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially.More >>
It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana. "This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles. Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thous...More >>
It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana. "This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles. Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thous...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." One of Enterprise and other streets in District B's biggest problem brought up, was flooding. "It's been many of times where I had to park on Broad Street to walk home and wade i...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." One of Enterprise and other streets in District B's biggest problem brought up, was flooding. "It's been many of times where I had to park on Broad Street to walk home and wade i...More >>