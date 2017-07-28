Ad and Press Club's Gridiron spoofs news makers

For 45 years, members of the Ad and Press Club of Southwest Louisiana have put on a show that spoofs lawmakers, elected officials and even themselves. These once a year actors are rehearsing for another year of satire in this Saturday's Gridiron Show, put on by the ad and press club of SWLA. Thomas Frazier-Cole is directing the 45th year of the show, which spoofs local lawmakers and politicians.

"People are going to see us take the local headlines in the news, twist it, turn it inside out and just have fun with it," said Frazier-Cole. "If you enjoy Saturday night live, you are going to love what you see on this stage."

"45 years ago, characters like Jim Beam and some others got together and they were in the news business and they wanted to make fun of some of the things that were going on," said Theresa Needham, club member. "So they decided to get it together and write some skits and put on a little show and it stuck. 45 years later, we're still doing it."

Needham helped write a lot of the material. She's a regular headliner, starring with Barbara downer each year as a lounge singer.

"Barbara and I have been doing these cheesy lounge singers for about 15, 16 years now. That's my favorite thing to do. It's so much fun and Barbara is the talented half of the duo. But we razzle dazzle and have a lot of fun."

"We give out what we call our Pan Award. It is quite literally a frying pan," said Frazier-Cole. "To the person we lampoon the most. Which means as a politician or news maker, you must at least be trying to do something right."

The 45th annual gridiron show is this Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 7:30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center Buccaneer room. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.