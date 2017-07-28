FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot today ahead of storms on Saturday

Hazy, hot and humid weather continues into our Friday with temperatures warming into the lower 90s before the noon hour under bright sunny skies. Afternoon heat index values will again rain from 104 to 106, so take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if working outdoors today.

Rain chances will again average 5 to 10% this afternoon for only one or two very isolated pop-up showers during the hottest part of the day. Quiet weather is expected this evening but temperatures won’t be falling out of the 80s this evening, keeping heat index values in the 90s for any outdoor activities even after sunset.

Saturday will start off quiet but a cold front pushing in by afternoon will begin to spark showers and thunderstorms that will drop in from the north by the mid to late-afternoon and early evening. A couple of storms could be on the strong side as the front interacts with our hot and humid air, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Storms will wind down by Saturday night as the front moves offshore with decreasing clouds Sunday and a noticeable drop in humidity behind the front which will result in slightly cooler morning lows by Monday morning with upper 60s and lower 70s to start the new work-week.

Humidity will be on the return by the early to middle part of next week along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics remain quiet with only one area that has a low chance of development over the next five days in the south-central Atlantic but does not look to pose any threat to the U.S. regardless of development.

Have a great Friday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry