SUNRISE KITCHEN: Gafftop fish and pineapple avocado relish

Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Gafftop fish and pineapple avocado relish.

Ingredients:

Gafftop fish:

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 dried thyme

1 dried oregano

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon cayenne

Salt to taste

6 Gafftop fish fillets

2 tablespoon olive oil

Lemon wedges for serving.

Pineapple avocado relish:

1/2 a fresh pineapple

1 avocado

1 large tomato

1 jalapeño pepper, red or green

1/2 a red bell pepper

1/2 a red onion

1/2 a cucumber

Juice of two limes

Large handful of cilantro

Sea salt to taste

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions:

Gafftop fish:

Combine all dry ingredients and sprinkle evenly over fish, pressing to adhere.

Place sauté pan on medium heat and add oil.

Turn up heat to medium high and once oil is hot enough, place fish in pan and cook until fish releases from pan and flip.

Once cooked, remove and serve with pineapple and avocado relish.

Pineapple avocado relish:

Dice the pineapple, avocado, tomato, bell pepper, onion and cucumber into roughly the same sized pieces. Add to a large mixing bowl.

Remove the seeds (or leave them in if you like things spicy) and inner white ribs from the jalapeño pepper. Dice finely. Add to the bowl and then wash your hands immediately so capsaicin doesn't burn your eyes.

Chop the cilantro and add the juice of two limes to the mixture.

Add salt and a sprinkle of cinnamon to taste.

Let the salsa sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors combine. This goes great with pork, chicken or fish.

For more information on SOWELA's Culinary Arts program, visit https://www.sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts.

