ASSIST Agency has money available for Jeff Davis residents

The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially.

The money is available to help with mortgage, rent or utilities.

Those who need it will need to show proof of an emergency situation and put an application for the money in 10-14 days before it's needed so the application can be processed.

If you believe you may qualify, call 337-824-7800 for more information.

