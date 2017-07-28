ASSIST Agency has money available for Jeff Davis residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ASSIST Agency has money available for Jeff Davis residents

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially.

The money is available to help with mortgage, rent or utilities.

Those who need it will need to show proof of an emergency situation and put an application for the money in 10-14 days before it's needed so the application can be processed.

If you believe you may qualify, call 337-824-7800 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Marshland Festival

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Marshland Festival

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-07-28 10:49:06 GMT
    Marshland Festival 2017 (Source: Facebook)Marshland Festival 2017 (Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • ASSIST Agency has money available for Jeff Davis residents

    ASSIST Agency has money available for Jeff Davis residents

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-07-28 10:43:53 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially. 

    More >>

    The ASSIST Agency has money available for residents in Jeff Davis Parish who are struggling financially. 

    More >>

  • SEED Center evaluates Port Cameron's future affect on Cameron Parish

    SEED Center evaluates Port Cameron's future affect on Cameron Parish

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:45:38 GMT
    Source: Port CameronSource: Port Cameron

    It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana.  "This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles. Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thous...

    More >>

    It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana.  "This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles. Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thous...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly