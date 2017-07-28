WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Marshland Festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Marshland Festival

By KPLC Digital Staff
Marshland Festival 2017 (Source: Facebook) Marshland Festival 2017 (Source: Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Senate Republicans fail to pass their Obamacare repeal bill in a dramatic vote in the early hours of this morning.

Officials say a fugitive Louisiana inmate thought to have killed a person during his escape from prison has been killed in a standoff with officers.

Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. 

Authorities say a natural gas leak at the intersection of La. 397 and Farm Road poses no threat to the public.

An agency in Southwest Louisiana wants to help Jeff Davis Parish residents who are struggling financially.

Chef Roy Angelle is back in the Sunrise Kitchen cooking up Gafftop fish and pineapple relish.

Plus, we're bringing our Grillin' and Chillin' event this evening to the Veteran's Park & Splash on Highway 171 in DeRidder. We'll have hot dogs and you may get to be on tv. If you can't make it out for a hot dog, catch us First at Four, Live at Five, and 7News at Six.

And the Marshland Festival kicks off today at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Two days of live music, food and family activities highlight the fundraiser for Hackberry youth organizations.

In weather, Friday's rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies and highs will be in the mid 90s. Make sure to beat the heat by drinking lots of water and limiting your time outside. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

