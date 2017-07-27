Sports Person of the Week - Judd Hebert

"I guess I like the thrill of it. It's fun to me. The adrenaline. I just like it," Judd Hebert said.

That thrill, is bull riding. And Judd Hebert is quite good at it. The recent Iota grad made Louisiana history in 2016 at the Youth Rodeo Finals - Winning the state,

International and national title.

"I've never experienced anything like that, I was proud of myself," said Hebert.

And in 2017 he's still going. Hebert was the 2017 state champ, the reserve champ for the international finals, but came up short for the national title. Although

things didn't go as planned for Hebert this year, he'll bounce back. Bull riding is something he can't give up.

"My family's been a rodeo family for years," Hebert stated.

