Flooding, economic growth and crime are brought up at District B community meeting

Flooding, economic growth and crime are brought up at District B - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. 

 "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." 

One of Enterprise and other streets in District B's biggest problem brought up, was flooding. 

 "It's been many of times where I had to park on Broad Street to walk home and wade in water with small children," said resident Alyssa Harris.  

Beautification was another thing mentioned by residents. From the walking trail. 

"The grass is very high," said resident Nicole Moncrief. "If you go there now it's very high and  (we) want that to be a beautiful area for people to walk." 

To the up keeping of homes and yards. 

"There are houses that have junk piled up in the front yard," said resident Latricia Cobb. "There should be some kind of ordinance for people being able to not put junk in the front yard." 

But many just want their district to grow financially.

 "We want businesses, because we want a cash flow and we need a cash flow among our people," said resident Lois Booker Malvo.  

And they believed crime is hurting their district.  

 "I know that District B is a great place to live, but if you look at the crime report and you look at beat six it's high numbers for that area," said Moncrief.  

Many offered Hunter solutions to this problem which he believes has a role on how things can get better. 

"To really work on crime, it's not only about having a strong police force that's going to go out and solve crime, it's about involving the community," said Hunter.  

With two district meetings down, Hunter hopes to hear as many concerns as he can from residents and that change for the city will come not only from his leadership but from residents as well.

"So it's both ways," he said. "It's the city coming in and helping in those avenues but it's also getting the community to realize that they have a role to play as well, a huge role to play." 

Better relationships with law enforcement, our city's transit system and facility upgrades in District B were also big things brought up tonight. 

Hunter is encouraging everyone to continue to come out to these meetings and reach out to his office with concerns and improvements they have for the city. 

