UPDATE: LA inmate and hostage dead following standoff with authorities at prison near Homer

A fugitive and his female hostage are dead after a standoff at a Louisiana Corrections Department prison in Claiborne Parish according to Ken Pastorick, Louisiana Corrections Communication Director.

39-year-old Deltra Henderson was declared missing from the David Wade Corrections Center near Homer Thursday afternoon.

Henderson allegedly stole a car, crashed it, and then fled into a home on prison property.

That's where authorities confronted Henderson and worked to come to a peaceful negotiation with the inmate.

Henderson fired shots at officers who then returned fire, killing Henderson, said Pastorick.

It is believed that Henderson killed his hostage.

Her name is not being released at this time as authorities work to notify the family.

Henderson was a trusty serving time for distribution of cocaine, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated burglary.

He had a March 28, 2025, release date on good time.

Counseling from multiple agencies will be available to the employees and their family members at David Wade Correctional Center Friday morning.

