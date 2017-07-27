SEED Center evaluates Port Cameron's future affect on Cameron Parish

It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana. "This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles. Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thous...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." One of Enterprise and other streets in District B's biggest problem brought up, was flooding. "It's been many of times where I had to park on Broad Street to walk home and wade i...More >>
A fugitive and his female hostage are dead after a standoff at a Louisiana Corrections Department prison in Claiborne Parish according to Ken Pastorick, Louisiana Corrections Communication Director. 39-year-old Deltra Henderson was declared missing from the David Wade Corrections Center near Homer Thursday afternoon. Henderson allegedly stole a car, crashed it, and then fled into a home on prison property. That's where authorities confronted Henderson and worked to come t...More >>
If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.More >>
For years we've heard about the need for a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. There is a time line and an upcoming public meeting is part of the process of determining what will happen and when. Though the discussion is usually about a new I-10 bridge, the proposed project includes improvements between I-10 and 210 interchanges. The bridge has safety issues because of how steep it is, congestion, no shoulders and short entrance ramps that don't meet today's design ...More >>
