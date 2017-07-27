SEED Center evaluates Port Cameron's future affect on Cameron Parish

It's no secret: Cameron Parish will be changing drastically over the next few years, as Port Cameron is constructed. This colossal, 500 acre ship hub to be built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel will bring in thousands of jobs and garner millions for Louisiana.

"This is very healthy for Cameron Parish," George Swift said, president and CEO of the SEED Center in Lake Charles.

Port Cameron is estimated to bring in over 8 thousand temporary jobs and create close to 4 thousand new, permanent jobs. According to Port Cameron, this increased parish employment by 233 percent.

"Cameron is really going to have some great, tremendous growth," Swift said. "Folks are going to stay there and have good careers."

For a place that's been ravaged by severe weather, Port Cameron could be the answer to many people's prayers. However, Swift said Cameron Parish needs to prepare.

"There needs to be more roads, wider roads," Swift said. "They're going to need more housing and be prepared for a lot of people."

Even with all of the preparation, Swift is joyous Port Cameron will be a reality.

"I think we are going to be the clean energy capital for the nation," Swift said. "We are going to help the United States become more energy independent."

