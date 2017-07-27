Authorities working to cap natural gas leak along La. 397, no threat to public

For years we've heard about the need for a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. There is a time line and an upcoming public meeting is part of the process of determining what will happen and when. Though the discussion is usually about a new I-10 bridge, the proposed project includes improvements between I-10 and 210 interchanges. The bridge has safety issues because of how steep it is, congestion, no shoulders and short entrance ramps that don't meet today's design ...More >>
It was another day of political gridlock on Capitol Hill as members of the Senate made another push to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republican senators are drafting a proposal which likely won't include any replacement ideas but a "Skinny repeal" that would take out unpopular parts of the Affordable Care Act. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy explained today how the repeal would impact Americans.More >>
Authorities are working to cap a "minor" gas leak on La. 397. Dick Gremillion, with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, says a small amount of excess natural gas had to be released at the corner of Farm Road and La. 397. The pipeline that was leaking has been shut in and is undergoing repairs. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Louisiana State Police detectives arrested Mermentau Police Chief Amos J. Crader Sr. on charges of theft and malfeasance in office Thursday. In June, the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s Office requested that Louisiana State Police detectives investigate a complaint their office received of an alleged theft of funds by Chief Crader, said Master Trooper Brooks David, spokesman for State Police Troop I.More >>
The National Weather Service is forecasting Bundick Lake water levels to reach the 97-foot flood stage, according to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Facebook page. Bundick Lake's drawdown gate was opened yesterday to control high water levels. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the gate will remain open until the water level is back below the 97-foot flood stage. Water levels are being constantly monitored, says the Beauregard Parish Police ...More >>
