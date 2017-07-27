Authorities working to cap natural gas leak along La. 397, no th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities working to cap natural gas leak along La. 397, no threat to public

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities say a natural gas leak at the intersection of La. 397 and Farm Road poses no threat to the public.

Officials with Trunkline LNG are releasing pressure at the intersection of La. 397 and Farm Road and at the shutoff valve at the intersection of River Road and Dennison Road in LeBleu Settlement, said Dick Gremillion, with the Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Gremillion said that while the gas leak is "minor," residents in the area should expect to hear a loud hissing noise until the pressure decreases. The natural gas is dissipating into the atmosphere.

