Senator Bill Cassidy reacts to Obamacare 'Skinny Repeal'

It was another day of political gridlock on Capitol Hill as members of the Senate made another push to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republican senators are drafting a proposal which likely won't include any replacement ideas but a "Skinny repeal," which would take out unpopular parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy explained today how the repeal would impact Americans.

"What we're voting on in the skinny package only affects the individual market, which is about 4 percent of the market," said Cassidy. "So if you have Medicare you're unaffected. If you're on employer-sponsored insurance you're not affected. There's been a lot of fear, but it's a small piece."

President Trump tweeted today: "Come on Republican senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After seven years this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down."

Cassidy said the president made it clear to him and other lawmakers that something needed to be done soon.

"He wants a replacement," said Cassidy. "It's easy to repeal. It's harder to get to the replace - and that's kind of where the votes break up."

Senator Cassidy is taking matters into his own hands. Recently he and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham proposed the Graham-Cassidy Amendment.

"At the heart of it we give power back to patients and power to the states," said Cassidy. "We take the money the federal money kind of doles out to the state now, we block grant it to the state, allowing states to come up with solutions specific to that state."

His colleague, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, recently said he's not in favor of this proposal. Cassidy said he was surprised by Kennedy's disapproval.

"One thing I didn't understand is that he had said, 'Well, we retained some of the taxes,' so therefore he didn't like it," said Cassidy. "Except that the bill we all voted on also retained Obamacare taxes. But I'll talk to him about it; we're still working it and hopefully at the end he'll come around and see as we do as a way to move forward with a repeal and replace that gets 50 votes and moves forward."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.