National Night Out aims to improve police-community relationships

The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
A structure on North Bearhead Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning. The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A structure on North Bearhead Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning. The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus, who has cerebral palsy, ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City. Now the father-son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River, where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night.More >>
Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus, who has cerebral palsy, ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City. Now the father-son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River, where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night.More >>