Mermentau police chief arrested on theft and malfeasance charges

Louisiana State Police detectives arrested Mermentau Police Chief Amos J. Crader Sr. on charges of theft and malfeasance Thursday.

In June, the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s Office requested that State Police detectives investigate a complaint their office received of an alleged theft of funds by Chief Crader, said Master Trooper Brooks David, spokesman for State Police Troop I.

Detectives determined that Crader made several unauthorized withdrawals from the Mermentau Police Officers Association (MPOA) bank account - an account which he had opened.

On three separate occasions, Crader illegally withdrew funds from the account for personal gain, said David.

Crader was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on three counts of theft under $500 and three counts of malfeasance in office.

