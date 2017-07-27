Mermentau police chief arrested on theft and malfeasance charges

Authorities are working to cap a "minor" gas leak on La. 397. Dick Gremillion, with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, says a small amount of excess natural gas had to be released at the corner of Farm Road and La. 397. The pipeline that was leaking has been shut in and is undergoing repairs. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The National Weather Service is forecasting Bundick Lake water levels to reach the 97-foot flood stage, according to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Facebook page. Bundick Lake's drawdown gate was opened yesterday to control high water levels. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the gate will remain open until the water level is back below the 97-foot flood stage. Water levels are being constantly monitored, says the Beauregard Parish Police ...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District B Thursday evening. The meeting follows a July 13 meeting for District A residents, and is part of a series of community meetings planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles. If you're wondering where exactly District B is, here's a handy map: District B is the one marked in green.More >>
There is a shocking trend in the Lake area—deadly violence with teens among those arrested. In fact we've seen two cases in just over a week.First on July 17TH, gunfire on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles left 31 year old Gary Obrien dead. Four people face charges in connection with the case, including 16 year old Justin Ned. He's booked on charges of principle to first degree murder and armed robbery. And this past Saturday, 24-ye...More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero. Friday will be a carbon-copy of what we saw today. Only difference is that there could be a few more clouds. Still, none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107.More >>
