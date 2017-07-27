Mermentau police chief arrested on theft and malfeasance charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mermentau police chief arrested on theft and malfeasance charges

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
ACADIA PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police detectives arrested Mermentau Police Chief Amos J. Crader Sr. on charges of theft and malfeasance Thursday.

In June, the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s Office requested that State Police detectives investigate a complaint their office received of an alleged theft of funds by Chief Crader, said Master Trooper Brooks David, spokesman for State Police Troop I.

Detectives determined that Crader made several unauthorized withdrawals from the Mermentau Police Officers Association (MPOA) bank account - an account which he had opened.

On three separate occasions, Crader illegally withdrew funds from the account for personal gain, said David.

Crader was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on three counts of theft under $500 and three counts of malfeasance in office.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Authorities working to cap gas leak along La. 397

    Authorities working to cap gas leak along La. 397

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:16:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Authorities are working to cap a "minor" gas leak on La. 397. Dick Gremillion, with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, says a small amount of excess natural gas had to be released at the corner of Farm Road and La. 397. The pipeline that was leaking has been shut in and is undergoing repairs. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Authorities are working to cap a "minor" gas leak on La. 397. Dick Gremillion, with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, says a small amount of excess natural gas had to be released at the corner of Farm Road and La. 397. The pipeline that was leaking has been shut in and is undergoing repairs. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Bundick Lake drawdown gate opened

    Bundick Lake drawdown gate opened

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:42:34 GMT
    Bundick Lake water levels (Source: United States Geological Survey)Bundick Lake water levels (Source: United States Geological Survey)

    The National Weather Service is forecasting Bundick Lake water levels to reach the 97-foot flood stage, according to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Facebook page. Bundick Lake's drawdown gate was opened yesterday to control high water levels. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the gate will remain open until the water level is back below the 97-foot flood stage. Water levels are being constantly monitored, says the Beauregard Parish Police ...

    More >>

    The National Weather Service is forecasting Bundick Lake water levels to reach the 97-foot flood stage, according to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Facebook page. Bundick Lake's drawdown gate was opened yesterday to control high water levels. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the gate will remain open until the water level is back below the 97-foot flood stage. Water levels are being constantly monitored, says the Beauregard Parish Police ...

    More >>

  • DISTRICT MAP: Mayor Hunter meeting with District B residents tonight

    DISTRICT MAP: Mayor Hunter meeting with District B residents tonight

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:47:19 GMT
    District B mapDistrict B map

    Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District B Thursday evening. The meeting follows a July 13 meeting for District A residents, and is part of a series of community meetings planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles. If you're wondering where exactly District B is, here's a handy map: District B is the one marked in green.

    More >>

    Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District B Thursday evening. The meeting follows a July 13 meeting for District A residents, and is part of a series of community meetings planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles. If you're wondering where exactly District B is, here's a handy map: District B is the one marked in green.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly