CONSIDER THIS: Back to School

It's hard to believe that it's already time to talk about Back-to-School, but it is. Coming from a family full of teachers, I can tell you firsthand that a lot of students show up to school ready to learn, but without being able to afford basic school supplies.

You and I have an opportunity to help with that in many ways. One of those ways is KPLC's Back to School supply drive next Wednesday, August 2.

You can drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you in Calcasieu Parish, or here at the station in downtown Lake Charles.

Notebooks, pencils, paper - almost anything is useful and appreciated.

If you'd like some suggestions you can find a list of needed items HERE.

I hope you'll join me in helping our students to be ready for school this year with whatever donation you feel like you are able to make.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.