Bundick Lake drawdown gate opened

The National Weather Service is forecasting Bundick Lake water levels to reach the 97-foot flood stage, according to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Facebook page.

Bundick Lake's drawdown gate was opened yesterday to control high water levels.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the gate will remain open until the water level is back below the 97-foot flood stage.

Water levels are being constantly monitored, says the Beauregard Parish Police Jury.

