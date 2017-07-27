FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot & dry weather for Friday with a better chance for rain this weekend

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero.

Friday will be a carbon-copy of what we saw today. Only difference is that there could be a few more clouds. Still, none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107 in a few areas. Make sure to beat the heat by drinking lots of water and limiting your time outside.

Heading into next weekend, we will have rain chances go back up on Saturday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 60%. This is all because of a cold front pushing into our area. These cold fronts are rare for this time of year. The front will likely stall out or at least slow down and keep the rain chances in place. Saturday is the best day for showers, while Sunday could clear up by the afternoon. Highs will not change much, but we could get some cooler temperatures in the morning hours. The humidity could also be lower as well leading to a beautiful day Monday.

Monday will be a nice day after the rain clears out and the front dissipates. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower, but rain chances are at only 10%.

Tuesday will have another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will be on the rise again, so it will not feel as comfortable outside.

Wednesday will likely be the start of more rain for the next few days. There is only a 30% chance for showers in the afternoon on Wednesday, but will increase as we finish out the week. So by Thursday, showers and thunderstorms become more likely and more widespread. Rain chances go up to 40%. By Friday, rain chances go up to 60% with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day.