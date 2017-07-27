DISTRICT MAP: Mayor Hunter meeting with District B residents tonight

Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a meeting with the residents of District B Thursday evening.

The meeting follows a July 13 meeting for District A residents and is part of a series of community meetings planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles.

The meeting tonight will be held in the Auditorium at Lake Charles-Boston Academy of Learning - 1509 Enterprise Boulevard - at 6 p.m.

Mayor Hunter says the goal is to get out and meet with residents of each district with the goal of unifying the city.

Board members are Junaid Abbasi, Dr. Robert Arango, Rev. Joseph Banks, Courtnee Brown, Sean Corcoran, Randy Fuerst, Rev. Steve James, Catherine Riggins and Sylvia Stelly.

Lake Charles City Council District B map. Click on map to navigate.

And here's a map of all Council districts.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.