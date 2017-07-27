Secure medical image sharing for faster, better care

More Americans are giving up cigarettes, and a new study suggests electronic cigarettes may be the reason why.More >>
Distinguishing Alzheimer's disease from another common form of dementia may get easier using a new, noninvasive technique, researchers say.More >>
HIV treatment prevented transmission of the virus in gay couples when only one partner had the virus, a new study shows.More >>
Ninety-nine percent of former NFL players who donated their brain to science turned out to have the devastating disorder chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a new report.More >>
Most primary care doctors can't identify all 11 risk factors for prediabetes, a small new survey finds.More >>
