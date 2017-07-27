Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Lake Charles

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened east of Lake Charles early Thursday morning, state police said.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on La. 3020 near Catalina Street. A 2015 Nissan Altima was headed east on La. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a second culvert before landing in the roadway.

The driver, Robbie Fontenot. 52, of Evangeline and his passenger, Tommie Harris, Jr., 34, of Houston, TX, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Anderson said. Neither was wearing a seat belt. 

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

