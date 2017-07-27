VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief

DeRidder police are looking for a man caught on video attempting to steal a bag from an unlocked car at a gas station pump.

The police department posted the surveillance video of the Tuesday, July 25 incident on its Facebook page.

The video begins with the woman leaving her car at the pump to pay an attendant inside. A man pulls up in a white car and parks beside the woman's car. The man gets out, opens the woman's passenger door, and snatches her diaper bag - possibly mistaking it for her purse. The woman sees the theft, walks back to her car to confront the suspect, and gets her bag back - with little apparent resistance - before the man drives away.

The man fled before anyone could obtain his license plate information, according to DeRidder Police. A reward is offered for the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the white car is asked to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

