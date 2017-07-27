VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero. Friday will be a carbon-copy of what we saw today. Only difference is that there could be a few more clouds. Still, none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107.More >>
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened east of Lake Charles early Thursday morning, state police said.
Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on La. 3020 near Catalina Street.
DeRidder police are looking for a man caught on video attempting to steal a bag from an unlocked car parked at a gas station pump.
The DeRidder Police Department has posted surveillance video of the Tuesday, July 25 incident on its Facebook page.
The Cameron Ferry is currently out of service.
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.
