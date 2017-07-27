VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
DeRidder gas station theft suspect (Source: DeRidder Police Department) DeRidder gas station theft suspect (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

DeRidder police are looking for a man caught on video attempting to steal a bag from an unlocked car at a gas station pump. 

The police department posted the surveillance video of the Tuesday, July 25 incident on its Facebook page.

The video begins with the woman leaving her car at the pump to pay an attendant inside. A man pulls up in a white car and parks beside the woman's car. The man gets out, opens the woman's passenger door, and snatches her diaper bag - possibly mistaking it for her purse. The woman sees the theft, walks back to her car to confront the suspect, and gets her bag back - with little apparent resistance - before the man drives away.

The man fled before anyone could obtain his license plate information, according to DeRidder Police. A reward is offered for the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the white car is asked to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot & dry weather for Friday with a better chance for rain this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot & dry weather for Friday with a better chance for rain this weekend

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:58:06 GMT
    Another dry & hot Day on FridayAnother dry & hot Day on Friday

    By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero. Friday will be a carbon-copy of what we saw today. Only difference is that there could be a few more clouds. Still, none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107.

    More >>

    By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero. Friday will be a carbon-copy of what we saw today. Only difference is that there could be a few more clouds. Still, none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Lake Charles

    Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Lake Charles

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:24:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened east of Lake Charles early Thursday morning, state police said.

    Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on La. 3020 near Catalina Street. 

    More >>

    Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened east of Lake Charles early Thursday morning, state police said.

    Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on La. 3020 near Catalina Street. 

    More >>

  • VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief

    VIDEO: DeRidder Police searching for suspected gas station thief

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:00:32 GMT
    DeRidder gas station theft suspect (Source: DeRidder Police Department)DeRidder gas station theft suspect (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    DeRidder police are looking for a man caught on video attempting to steal a bag from an unlocked car parked at a gas station pump. 

    The DeRidder Police Department has posted surveillance video of the Tuesday, July 25 incident on its Facebook page.

    More >>

    DeRidder police are looking for a man caught on video attempting to steal a bag from an unlocked car parked at a gas station pump. 

    The DeRidder Police Department has posted surveillance video of the Tuesday, July 25 incident on its Facebook page.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly