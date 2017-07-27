PHOTO: "Pinky" the dolphin spotted again in Gulf of Mexico

There has been another sighting of that rare pink dolphin in Cameron Parish.

A viewer snapped this picture of "Pinky" swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nicknamed "Pinky" by locals the animal is actually albino, which gives it a pinkish color.

The albino dolphin was first spotted in June 2007 in Cameron swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

