PHOTO: "Pinky" the dolphin spotted again in Gulf of Mexico

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
"Pinky" the dolphin (Source: Viewer ) "Pinky" the dolphin (Source: Viewer )
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There has been another sighting of that rare pink dolphin in Cameron Parish.

A viewer snapped this picture of "Pinky" swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nicknamed "Pinky" by locals the animal is actually albino, which gives it a pinkish color.

The albino dolphin was first spotted in June 2007 in Cameron swimming in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. 

