FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat with low rain chances through Friday

A sultry summer start to the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will warm up quickly thanks to the return of bright sunshine to start the day. Temperatures should be up to near 90 by the noon hour. Afternoon heat index values will range from 100 to 105 this afternoon, so make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors this afternoon.

Rain chances remain low today, but just likely Wednesday a few very isolated showers could develop, especially near the coast. The chance of rain today remains at a low 10% through Friday thanks to upper level high pressure.

By Saturday, a very rare late-season cold front will move in to the state and provide Southwest Louisiana with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Saturday does not look like an all-day washout with most of the rain holding off until the second half of the day but the chance of storms could extend into the evening.

The front will push some drier air into the area by Sunday and will mean lower rain chances for the second half of the weekend along with a bit of a drop in humidity. This less humid air will mean low temperatures falling into the lower 70s Sunday night with a slightly noticeable drop in the humidity through Monday. Rain chances will gradually return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with one tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for a low 30% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves slowly westward.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry