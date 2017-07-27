Balloons causing dangers for wildlife in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Balloons causing dangers for wildlife in Louisiana

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

They say what goes up, must come down.

The saying sticks true for balloons.

In Louisiana, waterways and wildlife are essential to the environment and the intentional release of balloons can be unsafe.

According to balloonsblow.org, a group working to make intentional balloon release illegal, animals mistake balloons as food and can get tangled in the strings injuring or killing them.

Latex balloons, although sometimes marked as biodegradable, can last years in the environment tangled in trees.

Foil balloons can cause power outages and spark fires if they make contact with electric lines.

Calcasieu Parish law states, "No person shall dispose of litter in such a manner that the litter may be carried away or deposited by the elements upon any parts of said public or private property."

Peggy Maylen, a Calcasieu Parish resident, says we're a coastal state and the balloons eventually pop and come down.

"We're anti-litter in our parish," Maylen said. "Why are we okay with releasing balloons which actually become litter?"

Maylen suggests if you're releasing balloons in remembrance of someone or raising awareness, plant a tree, flowers, blow bubbles or place pinwheels in a certain area.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • PHOTO: "Pinky" the dolphin spotted again in Gulf of Mexico

    PHOTO: "Pinky" the dolphin spotted again in Gulf of Mexico

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-07-27 11:16:27 GMT
    "Pinky" the dolphin (Source: Viewer)"Pinky" the dolphin (Source: Viewer)

    A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Port Cameron to create thousands of jobs

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Port Cameron to create thousands of jobs

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-07-27 10:56:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Balloons causing dangers for wildlife in Louisiana

    Balloons causing dangers for wildlife in Louisiana

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-07-27 10:22:53 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    They say what goes up, must come down. The saying sticks true for balloons. 

    More >>

    They say what goes up, must come down. The saying sticks true for balloons. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly