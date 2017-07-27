Balloons causing dangers for wildlife in Louisiana

They say what goes up, must come down.

The saying sticks true for balloons.

In Louisiana, waterways and wildlife are essential to the environment and the intentional release of balloons can be unsafe.

According to balloonsblow.org, a group working to make intentional balloon release illegal, animals mistake balloons as food and can get tangled in the strings injuring or killing them.

Latex balloons, although sometimes marked as biodegradable, can last years in the environment tangled in trees.

Foil balloons can cause power outages and spark fires if they make contact with electric lines.

Calcasieu Parish law states, "No person shall dispose of litter in such a manner that the litter may be carried away or deposited by the elements upon any parts of said public or private property."

Peggy Maylen, a Calcasieu Parish resident, says we're a coastal state and the balloons eventually pop and come down.

"We're anti-litter in our parish," Maylen said. "Why are we okay with releasing balloons which actually become litter?"

Maylen suggests if you're releasing balloons in remembrance of someone or raising awareness, plant a tree, flowers, blow bubbles or place pinwheels in a certain area.

