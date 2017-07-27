WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Port Cameron to create thousands of - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Port Cameron to create thousands of jobs

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is reinstating a ban on transgender people serving in the military. 

There could be a big blow to the effort by some to bring a confederate-era monument from New Orleans to Beauregard Parish.

A new private port being built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel is predicted to change the face of Cameron parish. Port Cameron is a $1.4 billion project.

For many of us, dogs aren't just pets but a member of the family. We have a story of one dog owner who went the extra mile and made a big financial sacrifice to bring her dog home. 

A concerned citizen and statewide church group are among those working to help young people avoid trouble and find the right path.

Balloons are sometimes released in remembrance of a loved one or to raise awareness, but they eventually become litter. We will show how that litter can harm and endanger wildlife in our area.

Plus, a Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work.

And back-to-school shopping can be burdensome for those struggling to make ends meet. That's why KPLC is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help families in need get their kids ready to head back to school.

In weather, Thursday we will still be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Rain chances are down to 10%, but that is still being generous. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

  • What's Going Around: travel-related illnesses

    What's Going Around: travel-related illnesses

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:56 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:56:47 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a Travelers' Health guide detailing infectious disease alerts by country, region, and recommended vaccines for certain areas of travel. (Source: CDC)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a Travelers' Health guide detailing infectious disease alerts by country, region, and recommended vaccines for certain areas of travel. (Source: CDC)

    Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses goes on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around. 

  • New DNA technology advances helps find alleged murderer in 2009 cold case

    New DNA technology advances helps find alleged murderer in 2009 cold case

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-27 00:26:08 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Monica Quaal handles DNA from crime scenes across southwest Louisiana. "We just take evidence from law enforcement agencies they collect at the scene and then we take samples from it," said Quaal the DNA technical leader at the southwest Louisiana Crime Lab.  It's samples Quaal tries to find a match for and she has been working on a case for the past seven years. The 2009 Sierra Bouzigard cold case. The DNA had been placed in CODIS, a DNA database, but...

