WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Port Cameron to create thousands of jobs

President Donald Trump is reinstating a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

There could be a big blow to the effort by some to bring a confederate-era monument from New Orleans to Beauregard Parish.

A new private port being built on the Calcasieu Ship Channel is predicted to change the face of Cameron parish. Port Cameron is a $1.4 billion project.

For many of us, dogs aren't just pets but a member of the family. We have a story of one dog owner who went the extra mile and made a big financial sacrifice to bring her dog home.

A concerned citizen and statewide church group are among those working to help young people avoid trouble and find the right path.

Balloons are sometimes released in remembrance of a loved one or to raise awareness, but they eventually become litter. We will show how that litter can harm and endanger wildlife in our area.

Plus, a Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work.

And back-to-school shopping can be burdensome for those struggling to make ends meet. That's why KPLC is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help families in need get their kids ready to head back to school.

In weather, Thursday we will still be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Rain chances are down to 10%, but that is still being generous. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

