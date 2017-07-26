Lake Charles participating in National Night Out

Lake Charles officials will be hosting the city's annual National Night Out Against Crime.

Multiple events will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles Police Department is hosting the following events for the public:

The Oak Park Neighborhood Watch Group

Join South Lake Charles Watch Groups at Glad Tidings church from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Jones Manor Community Building (located at 1409 St. Mary Drive)

Food, games, arts and crafts will be provided for kids from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Focusing on public safety

Clement Place Watch Group

Join the watch group at E.D.S school on Kirkman Street from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for food and fun.

Residents will get to know their neighbors and their surroundings.

Claire Gardens Watch Group

Join the watch group from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The group will be meeting at 3441 Broad Street

Other events going on in Lake Charles for National Night Out include an event at St. Michaels Episcopal Church from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and a watch group meeting for the Sycamore neighborhood at Lanza Park from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can also join the Villages of Lake Charles, Kingsley Court, Bayou Bluff, High School Park, and Rufus Mayfield at 1900 Rosco J. Moore Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for food, fun and an opportunity to learn more about public safety.

The High Rise Apartments will have a community meeting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the Terrace neighborhood watch group will meet at Tarsus Bible Baptist Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and all Lake Charles Watch Groups will meet at Glad Tidings Church in the youth chapel.

There will be several vendors, and guest speakers, you're asked to bring a covered dish if you attend, and door prizes will be given away. That event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.