Back-to-school dates in SWLA

A lot of recent violent crime in the Lake area has involved teens. which leads to the question what can be done to stop the violence among our youth? A concerned citizen and statewide church group are among those working to help young people avoid trouble and find the right path. People from around the state who belong to the Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions of the Baptist State Convention Inc. are in Lake Charles this week. An event at a local church site might ...More >>
The upcoming school year is fast approaching. Here is a list of back-to-school dates:More >>
The following back-to-school dates are those that KPLC has received: Calcasieu Parish Schools First day of school for regular classes Aug. 15 First day of school for Pre-K classes Aug. 17 Cameron Parish Schools First day of school for students Aug. 15 Jeff Davis Parish Schools First day of school for 1-12 grade Aug. 11 First day of school for Pre-K and Kindergarten Aug. 15 Allen Parish Schools First day of school for students Aug. 9 Beauregard Parish ...More >>
The face of Cameron Parish will soon be changing. Peterson Offshore Group, a Dutch international energy logistics management operator, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Port Cameron, a to-be colossal deep water energy support complex set to be built in Cameron Parish. Peterson will lease over one-million square feet in Part Cameron's Logistics center. For Ten Falgout, executive director of Port Cameron, Cameron Parish is the perfect location for this project. "I thi...More >>
Speeding and no seat belt usage is believed to be the cause of two fatalities in a single vehicle crash in Egan Tuesday night according to Master Trooper, Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I. Kevin Melancon of Calion, Arkansas, and Donna Cormier of Egan, both 44 died in the crash. Melancon was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on LA 100 when he ran off a curve and struck a culvert. Both Melancon and Cormier were not wearing seat belts, said David. Melanc...More >>
