Back-to-school dates in SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The upcoming school year is fast approaching.

Here is a list of back-to-school dates:

Calcasieu Parish Schools

  • First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15 
  • First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17

Cameron Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 15

Jeff Davis Parish Schools

  • First day of school for 1-12 grade - Aug. 11
  • First day of school for Pre-K and kindergarten - Aug. 15

Allen Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 9

Beauregard Parish Schools

  • First day of school for four-day schools - Aug. 3
  • First day of school for five-day schools - Aug. 15

Vernon Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 9

