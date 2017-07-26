Port Cameron to bring thousands of jobs to SWLA, generate millions for state

The face of Cameron Parish will soon be changing.

A massive, 500-acre port will be built over the next four years on the Calcasieu Ship Channel, creating close to 4,000 permanent jobs - doubling the employment in the parish.

Peterson Offshore Group, a Dutch international energy logistics management company, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Port Cameron to lease 1.2 million square feet in Part Cameron's Logistics Center. Peterson will co-manage the port.

For Ted Falgout, executive director of Port Cameron, Cameron Parish is the perfect location for this project.

"I think seeing these raw assets that exist [in Cameron Parish], proximity to Houston, depth of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, the great inland waterway connections of this region - how these assets can be put together to create efficiencies we have not experienced before."

Port Cameron's main purpose will be to "...provide the Gulf energy industry with logistical advantages that will save time and money while helping to reduce business interruption risks."

The port itself will be over 500 acres once built with 750 acres available for future expansion. Port Cameron will send an impactful ripple through Cameron Parish.

During construction, over 8,000 jobs will be created - increasing parish employment by 233 percent. Once complete, the port will add close to 4,000 new jobs. Statewide, close to 10,000 jobs will be added.

"The game-changer is the ability to introduce cost savings of 30, 40 perhaps even 50 percent in logistical savings for oil and gas companies," Falgout said. "That capability coming out of Port Cameron we think will create Port Cameron as a logistical hub for this region."

During the first five years in operation, over $450 million will be generated in tax revenue for the state. Construction for Port Cameron will likely begin near the end of 2017; it will take four years to build.

