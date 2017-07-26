Boil Advisory for town of Thornwell - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil Advisory for town of Thornwell

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The Jeff Davis Water Commission in Thornwell has issued a boil advisory for portions of Hwy. 99.

Water service has been restored to all affected areas but residents on Hwy. 99 as well as areas West and Northwest of Hwy. 99 should boil their water before use.

The Jeff Davis Water Commission says it apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience. 

