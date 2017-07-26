UPDATE: Two people killed in car crash in Egan identified

Speeding and a lack of seat belts led to two fatalities in a single-vehicle crash in Egan Tuesday night, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Kevin Melancon, of Calion, Arkansas, and Donna Cormier, of Egan, both 44, died in the crash, David said. Neither Melancon nor Cormier were wearing seat belts.

Melancon was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on La. 100 near La. 91 just before 8 p.m. when he ran off a curve and struck a culvert. Melancon was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Cormier died at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash is still under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

