FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot and dry weather this week before the rain returns this weekend

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down although we will still be very warm tonight. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are down to zero.

Thursday we will still be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Rain chances are down to 10%, but that is still being generous. Due to the upper level high pressure to our west, it will greatly limit any rain chances through the end of the week. With the low rain chances, temperatures will be high with heat indices 98-106.

Friday will be about the same as Thursday, although there could be a few more clouds. Still none big enough to develop any showers. Rain chances will be at 10% again with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices 102-107 in a few areas.

Heading into next weekend, we will have rain chances go back up on Saturday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%. This is all because of a cold front pushing all the way to our area. These cold fronts are rare for this time of year. The front will likely stall out or at least slow down and keep the rain chances in place over the weekend. Saturday is the best day for showers, while Sunday will be more isolated. Highs will be slightly cooler, and the humidity could also be lower as well.

Monday will be a nice day after he rain clears out and the front dissipates. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower, but rain chances are at only 20%.

Tuesday and Wednesday will get back to our normal summertime pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most of this will be because of daytime heating and the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. Rain chances are back up to 40%. These showers can still at least help keep temperatures in check.