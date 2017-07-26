FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid with storms by Saturday

Typical summer heat is in the forecast with lots of hot weather and humidity building quickly this morning as sunshine finally returns! Rain chances are now very low through Friday thanks to upper level high pressure moving in and drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. This will return rain chances to the 5-10% range through Friday.

Morning low temperatures will start off in the 70s with highs by the afternoon in the middle 90s with humidity making for feels-like temperatures as hot as 105-107 in the afternoon.

Big changes are ahead for the weekend as a rare July front moves in from the north and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area for Saturday. Current thinking is that some rain will begin in the late-morning and afternoon with some storms remaining possible into the evening, before moving south into the Gulf overnight and Sunday. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible, but the return of higher levels of deep tropical moisture could result in some heavier downpours that could lead to some localized amounts higher than that.

Sunday is shaping up to be the drier of the two weekend days as the front begins to push into the Gulf with a brief break in humidity to start the new work-week which will allow low temperatures to fall back into the lower 70s for a couple of mornings before the heat and humidity begin to build again next week.

The tropics remain very quiet with no development on the Atlantic side for at least the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry