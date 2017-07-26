Lake Charles Police Department make arrests in 8 homicides in 2017

Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

Since January 1, 2017, the Lake Charles Police Department has investigated eight homicides.

In all eight cases, arrests were made.

Nationally, according to the FBI, only 64% of homicide cases are solved but the Lake Charles Police Department has had only two cold cases since 2001.

Detectives with LCPD said when they get to the scene of a homicide, they first find out the identity of the victim, begin talking to family and friends, find out the activities of the victim prior to death, talk with witnesses, collect evidence and statements, and they eventually get to, who they call, their bad guy.

"It's a daunting arduous process," said Lt. Jeff Keenum of LCPD. "A lot of times, our officers get there and they have no idea as to what happened other than there's a deceased person and it's left to our team to try and figure out what happened. It's a gigantic puzzle that we have to put together and sometimes we can get it done in hours and sometimes it takes months."

LCPD Detectives say their biggest resource in solving homicide cases is the community coming forward with information.

