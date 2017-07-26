WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence on the rise

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects accused of shoplifting handbags from a store at the Prien Lake Mall.

Louisiana's two U.S. senators were among the Republicans who agreed to start debating legislation that would undo much of Barack Obama's health care law.

The increase in teen violence has gotten the attention of Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier. A local pastor feels much of the problem comes from the lack of a male figure in homes of these teens.

For the Oakdale Police Department, one of its constant battles isn't necessarily with criminals but instead with its phones.

Plus, a fake tobacco settlement ad claims that in order to start receiving payments, you need to sign up through a website by providing your personal and credit card information.

And Lyft and Taco Bell are partnering up to test Lyft's new feature "Taco Mode."

In weather, temperatures will be lows in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday morning. We have some Saharan dust around the area and that is making it appear a bit hazy outside. The dust will likely linger for the rest of the week with nothing really to wash it out of the sky. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

