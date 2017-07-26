WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence on the rise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence on the rise

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects accused of shoplifting handbags from a store at the Prien Lake Mall.

Louisiana's two U.S. senators were among the Republicans who agreed to start debating legislation that would undo much of Barack Obama's health care law.

The increase in teen violence has gotten the attention of Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier. A local pastor feels much of the problem comes from the lack of a male figure in homes of these teens.

For the Oakdale Police Department, one of its constant battles isn't necessarily with criminals but instead with its phones.

Plus, a fake tobacco settlement ad claims that in order to start receiving payments, you need to sign up through a website by providing your personal and credit card information.

And Lyft and Taco Bell are partnering up to test Lyft's new feature "Taco Mode."

In weather, temperatures will be lows in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday morning. We have some Saharan dust around the area and that is making it appear a bit hazy outside. The dust will likely linger for the rest of the week with nothing really to wash it out of the sky. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Lake Charles Police Department make arrests in 8 homicides in 2017

    Nationally, according to the FBI, only 64% of homicide cases are solved but the Lake Charles Police Department has had only two cold cases since 2001.

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

  District Attorney: Community needs to come together to address teen violence

    There is a shocking trend in the Lake area—deadly violence with teens among those arrested. In fact we've seen two cases in just over a week.First on July 17TH, gunfire on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles left  31 year old Gary Obrien dead.       Four people face charges in connection with the case, including 16 year old Justin Ned. He's booked on charges of principle to first degree murder and armed robbery. And this past Saturday, 24-ye...

