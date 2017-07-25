Oakdale Police Department dealing with constant phone problems

For the Oakdale Police Department one of their constant battles isn't necessarily with criminals, but instead with their phones. Their phone lines were down for most of the weekend, and just got back up yesterday, but this isn't the first time they've dealt with this.

The phones are ringing at the Oakdale Police Department now, but this past weekend that wasn’t the case.

“Friday evening our phones went down,” said police chief, Joseph Lockett.

Since Friday Lockett has been working with their phone company to get their phone lines up and running, but this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“It’s been an ongoing thing since I’ve taken office in January where we lose phones once or twice a month,” he said.

Lockett took to Facebook to voice his frustration saying he’s brought up the issue to Mayor Gene Paul and nothing has been done.

Mayor Paul saw the post and wasn’t too happy.

“It really upset me, because last time I talked to him about a phone was late February to March,” said Paul.

Mayor Paul said he didn’t know it was an issue until the Facebook post, because Lockett wasn’t documenting and discussing the problems with him.

But Lockett disagrees.

“We’ve brought it up to him several times, and his response was he’s the mayor he signs contracts and I don’t have the authority to,” said Lockett.

When phone lines are down calls are redirected to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office who then get in contact with Oakdale’s Police Department, and while Lockett finds this aggravating, Mayor Paul says he doesn't see a problem with it.

Mayor Paul also says there is a back up phone line the police department could be using but isn’t.

“If your not using them and you were told about them then is that my fault,” said Paul.

But Lockett says there is no back up line.

Despite the situation Mayor Paul assures the public is safe.

“They are not in danger by their phone service being down,” he said.

While Chief Lockett just wants something done.

“Get it fix," he said. "We can’t keep letting the public down by not having phones at the police department.”

Mayor Paul says he doesn't have plans of changing their current phone company, but he has reordered a new phone line for the police department to use if their lines go down again.