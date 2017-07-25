Police: Two dead in Egan car crash

Two people were killed in a car crash this evening shortly after 8 p.m. according to Master Trooper Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The crash happened on Highway 91 near Highway 100.

One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where they died shortly after arrival, David said.

We will update this story as more details become available.

