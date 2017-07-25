Police: Two dead in Egan car crash

There is a shocking trend in the Lake area—deadly violence with teens among those arrested. In fact we've seen two cases in just over a week.First on July 17TH, gunfire on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles left 31 year old Gary Obrien dead. Four people face charges in connection with the case, including 16 year old Justin Ned. He's booked on charges of principle to first degree murder and armed robbery. And this past Saturday, 24-ye...More >>
When you visit the website, moneymapupdates.com it claims you can receive around $2,300 every month for the rest of your life. It seems too good to be true. That's because it is. Because in order to start receiving payments you need to sign up through the website by providing your personal and credit card information. "That's a red flag right there," said Carmen Million, president of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau. "They're using half-truths...More >>
The Calcasieu parish school board has been offering the Community Eligibility Provision Program for four years. This year, adding Westwood Elementary to the ever-growing list. It makes sure students in high poverty schools receive a healthy breakfast and lunch during the school day. The Director of School Nutrition Programs, Jaqueline Richard, says this has been a successful program over the years. “It’s a great program for students and families who struggle to have a nu...More >>
