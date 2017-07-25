Police: Two dead in Egan car crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Two dead in Egan car crash

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Two people were killed in a car crash this evening shortly after 8 p.m. according to Master Trooper Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The crash happened on Highway 91 near Highway 100.

One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where they died shortly after arrival, David said.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oakdale Police Department dealing with constant phone problems

    Oakdale Police Department dealing with constant phone problems

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:25:49 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    For the Oakdale Police Department one of their constant battles isn't necessarily with criminals, but instead with their phones. Their phone lines were down for most of the weekend, and just got back up yesterday, but this isn't the first time they've dealt with this.  The phones are ringing at the Oakdale Police Department now, but this past weekend that wasn’t the case.  “Friday evening our phones went down,” said police chief, Joseph Lockett. ...More >>
    For the Oakdale Police Department one of their constant battles isn't necessarily with criminals, but instead with their phones. Their phone lines were down for most of the weekend, and just got back up yesterday, but this isn't the first time they've dealt with this.  The phones are ringing at the Oakdale Police Department now, but this past weekend that wasn’t the case.  “Friday evening our phones went down,” said police chief, Joseph Lockett. ...More >>

  • Police: Two dead in Egan car crash

    Police: Two dead in Egan car crash

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:20:47 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Two people were killed in a car crash this evening shortly after 8 p.m. according to Master Trooper Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I. The crash happened on Highway 91 near Highway 100. One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where they died shortly after arrival, David said. We will update this story as more details become available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Two people were killed in a car crash this evening shortly after 8 p.m. according to Master Trooper Brooks David, with Louisiana State Police Troop I. The crash happened on Highway 91 near Highway 100. One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where they died shortly after arrival, David said. We will update this story as more details become available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • District Attorney: Community needs to come together to address teen violence

    District Attorney: Community needs to come together to address teen violence

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:42:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    There is a shocking trend in the Lake area—deadly violence with teens among those arrested. In fact we've seen two cases in just over a week.First on July 17TH, gunfire on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles left  31 year old Gary Obrien dead.       Four people face charges in connection with the case, including 16 year old Justin Ned. He's booked on charges of principle to first degree murder and armed robbery. And this past Saturday, 24-ye...

    More >>

    There is a shocking trend in the Lake area—deadly violence with teens among those arrested. In fact we've seen two cases in just over a week.First on July 17TH, gunfire on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles left  31 year old Gary Obrien dead.       Four people face charges in connection with the case, including 16 year old Justin Ned. He's booked on charges of principle to first degree murder and armed robbery. And this past Saturday, 24-ye...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly