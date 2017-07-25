AG: Beware of fake tobacco settlement scam

When you visit the website, moneymapupdates.com it claims you can receive around $2,300 every month for the rest of your life.

It seems too good to be true. That's because it is.

The site claims that in order to start receiving payments you need to sign up through the website by providing your personal and credit card information.

"That's a red flag right there," said Carmen Million, president of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau. "They're using half-truths because they're telling you there was a case and in fact there was, but what they're not being truthful about is that you can get funds when actually no individual is going to receive funds from this case."

The Louisiana AG's Office has issued a warning to residents across the state to not fall for the scam.

The money from the 1998 settlement reached between 46 states and four major tobacco companies was obtained for various purposes. In Louisiana, the state dedicates the money "to the Millennium Trust, which supports the Taylor Opportunity Program Scholarship (TOPS), as well as the Louisiana Fund; these monies are dedicated to the health and education of our citizens."

Not for individuals.

When KPLC's Candy Rodriguez asked residents what they thought about the scam? Annette Alvarado said, "I think its fake."

"When they ask for your card number, I'm like nah, they're lying," said Joshua Winbush.

And according to the website, you can get money even if you've never smoked a cigarette before in your life.

"Well, that's absurd," said Andrew Barbie. "That's just something that seems absolutely crazy that people would fall for."

Million said as far as online transactions go, "be cautious about putting personal information out, whether it's your name, your address, your social security number, your bank account number, your credit card number because you really don't know who you're dealing with."

