Calcasieu Parish School Board continues free meal program

When you visit the website, moneymapupdates.com it claims you can receive around $2,300 every month for the rest of your life. It seems too good to be true. That's because it is. Because in order to start receiving payments you need to sign up through the website by providing your personal and credit card information. "That's a red flag right there," said Carmen Million, president of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau. "They're using half-truths...More >>
The Calcasieu parish school board has been offering the Community Eligibility Provision Program for four years. This year, adding Westwood Elementary to the ever-growing list. It makes sure students in high poverty schools receive a healthy breakfast and lunch during the school day. The Director of School Nutrition Programs, Jaqueline Richard, says this has been a successful program over the years. “It’s a great program for students and families who struggle to have a nu...More >>
An upper level disturbance passed over Southwest Louisiana Tuesday and that kept clouds around the area and even a few sprinkles during the morning. But as expected, rain was very limited and that will remain true for the rest of the week. Temperatures were held a few degrees cooler during the afternoon due to the clouds, but it was still rather warm with most areas reaching the low 90s.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three female suspects in a shoplifting case. A deputy was working an off-duty security detail inside Dillard's at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles. Employees of Dillard's told the deputy about three women who were allegedly stealing handbags, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The deputy says he witnessed one of the suspects with a large Dillard's bag full of handbags. According to Myers,...More >>
The African dust from the Sahara is returning to Southwest Louisiana according to satellite imagery which shows a large concentration of dust and particulate matter encompassing a large chunk of the western and northwestern Gulf of Mexico, including all of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
