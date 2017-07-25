FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot weather expected the rest of the week

An upper level disturbance passed over Southwest Louisiana Tuesday and that kept clouds around the area and even a few sprinkles during the morning. But as expected, rain was very limited and that will remain true for the rest of the week.

Temperatures were held a few degrees cooler during the afternoon due to the clouds, but it was still rather warm with most areas reaching the low 90s. We have some Saharan dust around the area and that is making it appear a bit hazy outside. The dust will likely linger for the rest of the week with nothing really to wash it out of the sky.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday morning.

Upper level high pressure will remain over our area for the rest of the week. This will limit the number of showers, due to the air sinking and making it difficult for showers to form. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100 to 107 degree range each afternoon.

By the weekend we may see a weak cold front move south into our area. But this will not bring any cooler weather. It may bring an increase in rain chances, although even that is uncertain at this time. If the upper level high remains strong over the area we may see little to no change in the weather pattern at all.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

