CPSO releases photos of shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos of three women accused of shoplifting handbags from Dillard's, then running over a deputy's foot while fleeing in a car.

The women were seen on surveillance footage using cable cutters to cut the security wires attached to purses in Dillard's in the Prien Lake Mall, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The women were attempting to steal about 13 Brahmin purses worth a total of about $4,000.

A deputy was working an off-duty security detail inside Dillard's on July 12 when employees told him about three women allegedly stealing handbags, Myers said.

The deputy witnessed one of the suspects with a large Dillard's bag full of handbags. When the suspects saw the deputy they fled the store.

The deputy ran after the women who split up in different directions. He was able to follow two of the suspects into the Dillard's parking lot where they got into a white four door car with a sunroof.

The driver allegedly ran over the deputy's foot while fleeing.

The women drove off, stopped in the parking lot to pick up the third suspect then left the scene.

Myers is asking anyone who knows the identity of the women to call Det. John Coffman at 337-491-7992 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

