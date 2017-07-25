CPSO releases photos of shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

An upper level disturbance passed over Southwest Louisiana Tuesday and that kept clouds around the area and even a few sprinkles during the morning. But as expected, rain was very limited and that will remain true for the rest of the week. Temperatures were held a few degrees cooler during the afternoon due to the clouds, but it was still rather warm with most areas reaching the low 90s.More >>
An upper level disturbance passed over Southwest Louisiana Tuesday and that kept clouds around the area and even a few sprinkles during the morning. But as expected, rain was very limited and that will remain true for the rest of the week. Temperatures were held a few degrees cooler during the afternoon due to the clouds, but it was still rather warm with most areas reaching the low 90s.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three female suspects in a shoplifting case. A deputy was working an off-duty security detail inside Dillard's at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles. Employees of Dillard's told the deputy about three women who were allegedly stealing handbags, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The deputy says he witnessed one of the suspects with a large Dillard's bag full of handbags. According to Myers,...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three female suspects in a shoplifting case. A deputy was working an off-duty security detail inside Dillard's at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles. Employees of Dillard's told the deputy about three women who were allegedly stealing handbags, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The deputy says he witnessed one of the suspects with a large Dillard's bag full of handbags. According to Myers,...More >>
The African dust from the Sahara is returning to Southwest Louisiana according to satellite imagery which shows a large concentration of dust and particulate matter encompassing a large chunk of the western and northwestern Gulf of Mexico, including all of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The African dust from the Sahara is returning to Southwest Louisiana according to satellite imagery which shows a large concentration of dust and particulate matter encompassing a large chunk of the western and northwestern Gulf of Mexico, including all of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States.More >>
There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States.More >>
A classroom project is changing the life of a Westlake sixth grader who has no hands. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports engineering design students at Sam Houston High School are seeing in real-life, how technology and heart can combine to help them lend a hand.More >>
A classroom project is changing the life of a Westlake sixth grader who has no hands. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports engineering design students at Sam Houston High School are seeing in real-life, how technology and heart can combine to help them lend a hand.More >>