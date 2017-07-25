Back to School Supply Drive

To make the most of this school year, every child needs the proper tools to participate fully in class. The list of supplies is long, and for some parents, it can be a challenge to provide their child with everything they need to succeed. That's why KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to make sure every child can get off to a good start.

Here's how you can help!

Drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you on Wednesday August 2nd. You can also drop off supplies any weekday during regular business hours at KPLC, 320 Division Street in downtown Lake Charles, or the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 3020 Legion Street. We'll take care of the shopping if you'd rather write a check, please make them out to Salvation Army Back to School and mail to 3020 Legion Street, Lake Charles LA 70615.

Types of school supplies that are needed:

Backpacks, chair backs, scientific calculators, resting mats, large 3 ring binders, smaller 3 ring binders, loose leaf paper - wide ruled, wipes, glue and glue sticks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, ziplock bags, construction paper, scissors, dry erase markers, pencils, pens, erasers, index cards, tissues, pencil bags, highlighters and hand sanitizer are the basics most schools require. You can check the Calcasieu Parish Schools website here for a breakdown by school and grade.

Here's how to apply for assistance:

Families fitting all of the following criteria may apply: child in grade K-12 in Calcasieu, Jeff. Davis, Cameron, Allen or Beauregard Parish. Household is experiencing documentable financial distress or crisis.

Applications will be taken at the Salvation Army: 3020 Legion St. Lake Charles, LA 70607 on Tuesday, August 1 8AM – 4PM and 6PM -8PM and you must provide the following:

-Picture ID

-Proof of address (lease/mortgage statement or two household bills)

-Birth certificate or official document showing child’s age along with proof of guardianship if other than birth certificate for children in grades K-12. (YOU MUST BE THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN OF THE CHILDREN ABOVE TO BE CONSIDERED)

-Proof of any and all household income for the last 30 days including but not limited to: employment income, unemployment income, child support, disability, social security, retirement, vet benefits, etc.

-If you receive TANF or Food Stamps you will only need to provide proof of either to qualify.

-If your household income exceeds government income poverty guidelines you will also be required to provide proof of your crisis.