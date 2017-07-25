Saharan dust will make for hazy skies this week

The African dust from the Sahara is returning to Southwest Louisiana according to satellite imagery which shows a large concentration of dust and particulate matter encompassing a large chunk of the western and northwestern Gulf of Mexico, including all of Southwest Louisiana.

The only noticeable effects will be hazy skies, with the dust also providing a chance for some spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the next few days with that textbook orange hue.

Some allergy sufferers and those with bad asthma could experience some difficulty breathing at times, but the particulates are so fine and dispersed that they will not affect most healthy people who won’t experience any breathing difficulties.

The Saharan dust will hang around through the rest of the week before becoming a bit more dispersed as a front moves in by the weekend helping to clear the air.

The dust layer, which travels thousands of miles off the coast of Africa, also plays a big role in the suppression of tropical development in the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean and is one of the reasons why tropical activity has remained nearly silent for the past couple of weeks.

