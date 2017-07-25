TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound

This morning the Lake Charles housing authority opened its waiting list for the first time since 2014. The waiting list application process closed around noon today hundreds of residents lined up around this building some even lining up as early as 9:45 last night “We had given out 700 applications by 8:30 we ended up over 1,000,” said Ben Taylor, the director of the Lake Charles Housing Authority. He says this will bump up the waiting list for Section 8 housing tremend...