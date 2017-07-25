TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound

By KPLC Digital Staff
Congestion on I-210 westbound (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The congestion on I-210 westbound between Nelson Road in Lake Charles and the I-10/210 split has been cleared.

Traffic is running smoothly.

