TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound

There is congestion reported on I-210 westbound between Nelson Road in Lake Charles to I-10/210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A classroom project is changing the life of a Westlake sixth grader who has no hands. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports engineering design students at Sam Houston High School are seeing in real-life, how technology and heart can combine to help them lend a hand.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
This morning the Lake Charles housing authority opened its waiting list for the first time since 2014. The waiting list application process closed around noon today hundreds of residents lined up around this building some even lining up as early as 9:45 last night “We had given out 700 applications by 8:30 we ended up over 1,000,” said Ben Taylor, the director of the Lake Charles Housing Authority. He says this will bump up the waiting list for Section 8 housing tremend...More >>
The last suspect in the "Havana Speed" drug operation has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The methamphetamine distribution ring stretched from Mexico, Texas, and into southwest Louisiana. The suspect, Raul Perez-Mendoza, 26, of Dallas, was sentenced Friday, July 21, to more than five years in prison for conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute meth. He is also sentenced to five years of supervised release. Perez-Mendoza and seven other...More >>
