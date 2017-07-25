Host families needed for international exchange students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Host families needed for international exchange students

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States.

Since these are high school aged students, they need families to allow them to stay with them throughout the duration of the school year.

Right now, these students are waiting in their native countries to find out whether or not someone in the United States would be willing to take them in for the upcoming school year.

We spoke with one host family who is in their fourth year of hosting students about what it's like.

"It's been a really great experience for our whole family, we've learned a lot of different things about different cultures," said host mom, Dakota Miller. "My husband and I have visited Germany to see one of our previous students and we have plans to go to Brazil next year. It's really fun and exciting but super hard to let them go."

The Miller family has four children in addition to their exchange student and would recommend it to anyone. 

For more information, you can visit International Student Exchange Website or call Dakota Miller at 337-842-7014.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Host families needed for international exchange students

    Host families needed for international exchange students

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-07-25 13:08:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States. 

    More >>

    There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Lending a Hand: students build prosthetic hand for burn survivor

    Lending a Hand: students build prosthetic hand for burn survivor

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:52:31 GMT
    Engineering design students at Sam Houston High School have spent part of their summer break building a 3D printed prosthetic hand for 12-year-old Bowen Johnson, a burn survivor from Westlake. (Source: KPLC)Engineering design students at Sam Houston High School have spent part of their summer break building a 3D printed prosthetic hand for 12-year-old Bowen Johnson, a burn survivor from Westlake. (Source: KPLC)

    A classroom project is changing the life of a Westlake sixth grader who has no hands. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports engineering design students at Sam Houston High School are seeing in real-life, how technology and heart can combine to help them lend a hand.

    More >>

    A classroom project is changing the life of a Westlake sixth grader who has no hands. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports engineering design students at Sam Houston High School are seeing in real-life, how technology and heart can combine to help them lend a hand.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound

    TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-210 westbound

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:41:03 GMT
    Congestion on I-210 westbound (Source: Google maps)Congestion on I-210 westbound (Source: Google maps)

    There is congestion reported on I-210 westbound between Nelson Road in Lake Charles to I-10/210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There is congestion reported on I-210 westbound between Nelson Road in Lake Charles to I-10/210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly