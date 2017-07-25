Host families needed for international exchange students

There are currently more than 20 students across the world who want to study in the United States.

Since these are high school aged students, they need families to allow them to stay with them throughout the duration of the school year.

Right now, these students are waiting in their native countries to find out whether or not someone in the United States would be willing to take them in for the upcoming school year.

We spoke with one host family who is in their fourth year of hosting students about what it's like.

"It's been a really great experience for our whole family, we've learned a lot of different things about different cultures," said host mom, Dakota Miller. "My husband and I have visited Germany to see one of our previous students and we have plans to go to Brazil next year. It's really fun and exciting but super hard to let them go."

The Miller family has four children in addition to their exchange student and would recommend it to anyone.

For more information, you can visit International Student Exchange Website or call Dakota Miller at 337-842-7014.

