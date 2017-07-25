FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather through Friday; weekend rain returning

Radar is much quieter than this time yesterday morning although a few patchy areas of very light rain are noted across parts of Southwest Louisiana as an upper level disturbance continues to depart the area today.

Look for more clouds than sun through the day with morning temperatures starting off in the upper 70s to lower 80s and high humidity making for another triple digit feels-like temperature later today.

By afternoon a little sun will peek out with the chance of rain lowering through the day as the upper level disturbance moves farther to the east.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with another warm and sultry night ahead as lows fall into the middle to upper 70s with some areas of patchy fog possible closer to sunrise.

A layer of Saharan dust over the Gulf of Mexico will make for hazy skies across the area for the next few days, with drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere suppressing any shower or thunderstorm development through Friday.

By the weekend, a front will move in from the north and provide our area with another round of rain and thunderstorms, with some computer models showing the front stalling somewhere across the state which could mean more rain sticking around for Sunday and Monday.

The tropics remain very quiet and there will be no threat of any development over at least the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry